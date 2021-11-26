New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): As farmers mark one year of protest against farm laws at Delhi borders, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that farmers of the country have taught us all how to fight for the right with patience.

"Today, the farmers' agitation has completed one year. This historical agitation faced many conspiracies along with heat-cold and rain-storm. The farmer of the country taught us all that how to fight for the right with patience. I salute the courage, courage, spirit and sacrifice of the farmer brothers," he tweeted.

Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020.

Meanwhile, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, has organised protests in different states to mark the first anniversary of the farmers' movement.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws. The Prime Minister had also announced that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait had said that 60 tractors will head to the Parliament in the national capital on November 29 as a part of the tractor march to press for a statutory guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops among other things. (ANI)

