New Delhi, November 26: The prices of petrol and diesel remain unchanged on Friday, November 26 across the metros. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have kept the fuel rates constant today as well, making it the 22nd consecutive day that the prices have remained static. The fuel rates have reached record high with petrol prices breaching the Rs 100-mark in several cities across the countries. In Delhi, the price is being sold at Rs 103.97 per litre on Friday, November 26. Meanwhile, the price of diesel stands at Rs 86.67 per lire in the national capital on Friday. Petrol Prices Cut by Rs 5, Diesel by Rs 4 Per Litre in Rajasthan After Ashok Gehlot Govt Reduces VAT on Fuel in State.

In Mumbai, one lire of petrol is being sold at Rs 109.98 on November, 26. While the diesel costs Rs 94.14 per litre in the capital city of Maharshtra on Friday, November 26 with the fuel rates remaining static today. The price of petrol crossed the Rs 100-mark on May 29 this year and has remained above it since then. Petrol Prices Cut by Rs 10, Diesel by Rs 5 Per Litre in Punjab After Charanjit Singh Channi Govt Reduces VAT on Fuel in State.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On November 26, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 103.97 Rs 86.67 Mumbai Rs 109.98 Rs 94.14 Kolkata Rs 104.67 Rs 89.79 Chennai Rs 101.40 Rs 91.43

The price of petrol in Kolkata stands at Rs 104.67 per litre on November 26, Friday. Meanwhile, diesel is being sold at Rs 89.79 per litre in the capital city of West Bengal on Friday with the fuel rates remaining constant. In Chennai, the prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 101.40 per litre and Rs 91.43 per litre respectively on Friday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2021 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).