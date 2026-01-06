Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): After a massive fire erupted at an ONGC gas well in Irusumanda village of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday, arrangements are being made to divert water from the Gudavalli canal to assist firefighting efforts as a part of the emergency operations.

The authorities stated that extinguishing the flames will be extremely challenging until the gas pressure is significantly reduced.

According to preliminary estimates, the gas well contains nearly 40,000 cubic metres of gas. Officials indicated that if the fire is not brought under control by noon, a complete shutdown and sealing of the well will be initiated as a precautionary measure.

Due to the potential danger posed by the ongoing fire and gas emissions, Irusumanda village has been completely evacuated, and residents have been shifted to safer locations.

Senior officials and public representatives have been stationed at the accident site since the incident occurred. Rajamahendravaram MP Ganti Harish Balayogi, District Collector Mahesh Kumar, and Superintendent of Police Rahul Meena remained at the spot throughout the night and into Monday morning, closely monitoring the situation.

Officials interacted with firefighting personnel and technical teams on the ground, overseeing containment measures and ensuring strict adherence to safety protocols. Fire services, disaster response teams, and ONGC technical experts are working around the clock to prevent further escalation.

Authorities reiterated that public safety remains the top priority and assured that further updates will be issued as the situation develops.

According to officials, the accident took place around 12:40 PM on January 5, when a major gas pipeline leak was detected at the ONGC installation. The leaked gas soon caught fire, producing massive flames visible from a distance and causing fear in nearby villages.

As of Tuesday, January 6, the blaze has been burning for more than 24 hours, with emergency teams continuing containment operations.

More details are awaited as containment efforts continue. (ANI)

