India News | OP Sindoor Sends Clear Message to Pak on State-sponsored Terrorism: Congress MP Tewari

Chandigarh [India], May 13 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday asserted that India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent retaliations has sent a clear message to Pakistan that using terrorism as an instrument of state policy will invite severe consequences.

Tewari lauded the Indian Armed Forces for their execution of Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) after the attack that claimed 26 lives.

Also Read | Pakistan Claims 11 Military Personnel, 40 Civilians Including 15 Children Killed During Military Confrontation With India; Releases Names of Victims From Pakistani Air Force and Army.

"One thing is very evident, that a message has gone to Pakistan that if it continues to use terror as an instrument of state policy, there will be punitive consequences, and those punitive consequences in the aftermath of the Pahalgam massacre were executed by the Indian Armed Forces," Tewari told ANI.

He emphasised that the operation, launched on May 7, demonstrated India's resolve to counter Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism.

Also Read | E-Passport: India Launches First Phase of Next-Gen Digital Passport in 13 Cities To Boost Travel Document Security, Nationwide Implementation Expected by Mid-2025.

Tewari expressed hope that Pakistan's leadership would reconsider its approach, noting its use of "nuclear blackmail" for state-sponsored terrorism.

"I think the Pakistani leadership would have realised that it cannot be business as usual. They cannot use nuclear blackmail in order to continue with state-sponsored terror. I do hope that the Pakistani leadership, both the civilian leadership and more importantly the military leadership and even most importantly the Pakistani deep state, which has spawned these semi-state actors, would get the message very clearly," the Congress MP stated.

Tewari's comments came following the May 10 understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

This came after India's decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)