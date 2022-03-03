Visual of Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi with the Indian Nationals who arrived from Budapest (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): The evacuation flight carrying Indians from Budapest (Hungary) landed in Delhi earlier on Thursday.

Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Virendra Kumar welcomed Indians on their return from war-torn Ukraine via Budapest (Hungary).

"Operation Ganga is the evidence of India's competence and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolution. Prime Minister is himself taking the charge and supervision of the mission. Prime Minister has always played the role of the saviour in this kind of situation," Naqvi told ANI.

"Our primary responsibility is that all the Indians stuck there can come back safely. All the agencies are working under the supervision of PM Modi. It is our resolution to bring everyone safe to India," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had issued orders to the Air Force to pitch in the rescue operations to augment the level of Operation Ganga.

Notably, the American C-17 Globemasters and IL-76 transport aircraft are most capable of flying long distances with around 400 passengers. The C-17 transport aircraft had helped in a big way to evacuate citizens and officials from Kabul when the Taliban captured Afghanistan and forced Americans to exit from there.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said nine flights took off on Thursday from Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Poland.

"Nine flights have taken off today from Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Poland, including IAF aircraft. Six more flights are expected to depart shortly. Altogether, will bring back more than 3,000 Indian nationals," tweeted Jaishankar.

A total of 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since the advisories were issued and flights under Operation Ganga have been increased to facilitate the evacuation of remaining students stranded in Ukraine.

The students who left Ukraine also included some Indians who had not registered with the Embassy of India in Kyiv previously.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting on the issue. The meeting was attended by Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and other officials.

For the past few days, the Prime Minister has been chairing crucial meetings on the issue.Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk -as independent entities.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow. These countries have also promised Ukraine to help with military aid to fight Russia.

The US, Canada and European allies agreed to remove key Russian banks from the interbank messaging system, SWIFT which means Russian banks won't be able to communicate securely with banks beyond Russia's borders. President Putin has also signed a decree on special economic measures against the US and its allies. (ANI)

