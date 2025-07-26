Kargil (Ladakh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday addressed the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations at the Dras town in Ladakh, where he highlighted India's "unbreakable unity", which was showcased during Operation Vijay in 1999 and also during Operation Sindoor 26 years later.

"Keeping up with the tradition of unbreakable Indian unity, the army carried out precision strikes on the terror infrastructure under Operation Sindoor and attained a decisive victory, effectively retaliating and knocking down Pakistan's violent attacks, and attained victory," the COAS said while addressing the crowd at the celebrations.

"We gave a chance for peace, but they (Pakistan) acted out of cowardice, to which we answered with courage. Operation Sindoor is our resolve, message and response. Our air defence stood as a strong wall against drones and missiles," he added.

Operation Vijay in 1999 was Army's response after Pakistani soldiers crossed India's borders and captured high hill posts. The conflict, later turned into the Kargil War. COAS Dwivedi said just like with the 199 operation, India had given a similar reply to Pakistan by targeting terrorist infrastructure with Operation Sindoor post the Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking about the historic site which was captured by Pakistan forces in 1999 and subsequently taken back, the COAS remembered the valour of the soldiers and saluted those who sacrificed their lives.

"We stand near Tiger Hill, Tololing and Point 4875, remembering the resolve and valour of the warriors. We salute those who sacrificed their lives so we can live peacefully. We remember the resolve they had in their eyes, their dedication with which they went through difficulties. In 1999, India achieved an unparalleled victory under Operation Vijay, chasing away the Pakistani soldiers on high hill posts, and hoisting the tricolour there," General Dwivedi said during his speech.

The conflict, known as the Kargil war, started in May 1999 when Pakistani intruders crossed the Line of Control and occupied Indian posts on towering ridges with the aim of capturing National Highway 1A, the vital artery connecting Srinagar to Leh at that time. On spotting the intruders, India subsequently launched Operation Vijay. The operation showed the meticulous planning, steely determination, and the indomitable spirit of the forces as the soldiers fought over two months in harsh terrain to drive out every intruder and restored Indian control at every post. (ANI)

