Mumbai, July 26: Waiting to see if your lucky ticket has made it to the winners’ list? The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) for Saturday, July 26, 2025, will be declared shortly by the Bodoland Lottery Department. As always, the draw will take place in three phases, starting at 12 PM, followed by 3 PM and 7 PM, respectively, with the results going live soon after. These much-anticipated results can be accessed on the official website, bodolotteries.com. Participants are advised to keep their tickets handy as the results will be out any moment now.

The Bodoland Lottery Result for Saturday, July 26, along with the winners' list and ticket numbers, will be made available online for free. The platform offers an ad-free experience for a smooth result-checking process. Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF and avoid unreliable third-party sources. Other widely played lotteries beyond Assam include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi. Scroll below to know where to check the official list of winners and results.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery results are officially declared on bodolotteries.com at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM daily. The Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF provides an easy-to-read winners' list and ticket numbers. Check the official site for ad-free, authentic results without visiting unreliable sources. Click here to find today's Bodoland Lottery Result for July 26. Make sure to verify your ticket numbers carefully. Stay informed and play responsibly.

A total of 13 Indian states currently allow and regulate state-run lotteries, making them legal forms of gambling in these regions. These include states like Kerala, Assam, Nagaland, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Punjab, among others, each hosting multiple daily or weekly draws. Lotteries are often named uniquely and scheduled at various times, offering participants multiple chances to win. However, while they are a popular source of entertainment, LatestLY advises players to approach lotteries with caution and responsibility.

