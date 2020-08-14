Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 14 (ANI): The Army recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during Operation Trenarian in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesperson said on Friday.

Operation Trenarian (Dogi Pahad) was launched on August 11 in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla by the Indian Army, based on inputs about the presence of a weapons/ammunition cache, the Chinar Corps said.

"Operation Trenarian (Dogi Pahad), Baramulla search operation was launched on Aug 11 based on inputs about the presence of weapon/ammunition cache. Recoveries made on August 13 include three pistols with magazine and ammunition, 73 AK rounds, two detonators, 15 grenades, and Pakistani currency," the Chinar Corps tweeted. (ANI)

