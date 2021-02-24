Bhubaneswar, Feb 24 (PTI) The issue of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh holding rural polls in some disputed villages inside Odisha came up in the state legislative assembly Wednesday, with the opposition BJP and Congress lashing out at the BJD government for failing to protect the state's territory. Odisha Revenue and Disaster Minister Sudam Marandi defended the administration over the matter.

Hitting out at the state government, Leader of Opposition P K Naik of BJP alleged that the people living in bordering areas are neglected and not getting basic amenities of health, education, ration etc. forcing them to tilt towards the neighbouring state which has made all the facilities available to the needy population at the doorsteps.

Alleging that the state government has failed to meet the basic requirements of the people, the LOP demanded passing an unanimous resolution in the Assembly against Andhra Pradeshs alleged intrusion into villages in Odisha territory.

BJP whip Mohan Majhi alleged that the state government has failed to maintain its territory.

"We propose that all MLAs and ministers should visit the Kotia cluster of villages where AP government held rural polls on February 13 and other districts having border disputes and the issues can be resolved in just five minutes. But, the government did not accept it."

Congress whip Taparaprasad Bahinipati came down heavily on the BJD government and accused it of lacking will power to resolve the border issues.

"For us in Congress it is Mati (territory) which is first the party comes second to it. But, for the ruling BJD, the party comes first and then the territory and Kotia issue is a burning example of the state government such policy," Bahinipati said.

Stating that despite being in power for over two decades, the BJD government has done nothing for the development of the region.

When the Andhra Pradesh government in 2018 nominated Sarpanch in Kota area, the Congress was first to oppose it when others remained silent. Now, they (AP) have held elections.

"It is a matter of great concern that neither the revenue minister or the chief minister has so far visited the Kotia area even as they claim to have announced a package for the development of the Kotia region," Bahinipati pointed out.

Replying to the debate, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marandi said the government is equally concerned over the Kotia elections.

The state government has already moved the Supreme Court against Andhra Pradeshs act of violating the status quo in the Kotia region.

The minister informed the House that as many as 14 of the states 30 districts share common borders with other states. Of them there is dispute in areas located in the districts of Koraput, Ganjam, Gajapati, Balasore, Mayurbhnaj, Keonjhar and Nuapada.

Stating that the unauthorised grabbing of Odishas territory by other states will not be tolerated, Marandi said Odisha has therefore sought four weeks time from the apex court to submit a reply.

"We have very strong evidence to nully Andhra Pradeshs claims in the court," he said, adding that the state government has meanwhile undertaken different development activities in the border areas of the state.

On border dispute with West Bengal, the minister said senior officials of both the states will hold a meeting at Midnapore on Thursday and date for demarcation of boundary will be finalised on the occasion, he said.

During the question hour, Agriculture minister Arun Kumar Sahoo informed the House that the state government has identified as many as 1.04 lakh ineligible beneficiaries who took benefits under the KALIA scheme in Odisha.

Replying to a written question of BJD MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, the minister said a total of 1,04,076 ineligible beneficiaries have been identified under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme meant for farmers.

He said as many as 56,14,707 eligible beneficiaries under KALIA scheme have been identified so far.

Replying to another question of BJD MLA Prafulla Samal, the agriculture minister said 36.50 lakh small and marginal farmers and families of 17.04 lakh landless agriculture labourers have availed benefits under the KALIA scheme.

The minister said the eligible farmers who have not been so far covered under KALIA scheme, can apply through the website with required documents.

The KALIA scheme was launched in 2019 to support small, marginal and landless farmers.

The programme covers about 92 per cent of the states cultivators and almost all landless farmers, the minister said.

