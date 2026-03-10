New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Opposition floor leaders are scheduled to meet at 10 am on Tuesday to chalk out their strategy for the second day of the second half of budget session of Parliament. .

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, are expected to attend the meeting along with other leaders.

Opposition parties including the Congress on Monday sought a debate on the conflict in West Asia, even as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a suo moto statement detailing the government's response. The Lok Sabha was scheduled to take up Opposition resolution for removal of Speaker Om Birla. The Opposition does not have numbers to carry the resolution.

The House was repeatedly adjourned - first till 12 noon, then 3 pm, and later for the day, as Opposition MPs resorted to sloganeering against the government.

BJP member Jagdambika Pal, presiding over the House, said the External Affairs Minister had already made a comprehensive statement addressing members' concerns about the West Asia situation. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also criticised the opposition, calling Congress "a highly irresponsible party."

Opposition MPs protested at Makar Dwar, raising slogans against the government's handling of the West Asia crisis. (ANI)

