New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Opposition MPs on Wednesday staged a walkout in the Lower House (Lok Sabha) of the Parliament amid Union Home Minister Amit Shah's reply to the discussion on electoral reforms in the House.

After their walkout, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a jibe at the opposition, saying that they didn't walk out when he levelled allegations against former Prime Ministers Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, but walked out on the issue of infiltrators.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Winter Session 2025: Shiv Sena Leader Sunil Prabhu Alleges Corruption in Ladki Bahin Yojana Amid Heated Debate.

"They can boycott 200 times, not even one infiltrator will be allowed to vote in this country...I was speaking about pushing infiltrators out of the country. I levelled numerous allegations against Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, his (Rahul Gandhi's) father, and Sonia ji; had they walked out at that time, it would have been logical. They walked out over infiltrators," Shah said.

"Our policy is 'detect, delete and deport'. Their policy is 'normalise infiltration, grant them recognition, include them in the vote list during the election and formalise this..." he added.

Also Read | 'Parliament Will Not Run on Your Directions': Heated Exchange Erupts in Lok Sabha After Amit Shah Confronts Rahul Gandhi's Objections During SIR Debate (Watch Video).

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 11 am on December 11 (Thursday) following the completion of Shah's speech.

Earlier in the Lower House, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also sparred over the allegations of 'vote chori' in the Parliament, with the latter challenging Shah to conduct debate on his three press conferences pertaining to his claims of 'voter Chori', to which the Home Minister retorted "Parliament won't function as per his wish."

The heated exchange between the duo occurred when Rahul Gandhi interjected HM Shah while he was addressing the Lok Sabha on the discussion on electoral reforms.

Slamming the opposition over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, Shah stated that he has answers to all their allegations, including Gandhi's three press conferences. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)