Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh Minister and YSRCP leader Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, popularly known as Avanthi, came out heavily against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and other Opposition parties in the state, accusing them of 'making fun' of the attack on Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to reporters, Avanthi said, "Opposition parties are not able to digest that Jagan Mohan Reddy is getting huge support from the people. Murder attempt was hatched against the Chief Minister and the Opposition parties are making fun on the incident. We are demanding Election Commission to take appropriate action against the opposition parties."

On April 13, CM Reddy was hit with a stone, leaving with a deep gash on the eyebrow, while he was leading a roadshow in Vijaywada. He was treated for his injury and administered first-aid on the bus itself before the roadshow resumed.

Earlier, YSRCP MP MVV Satyanarayana alleged that the attack was part of a "larger conspiracy" by the TDP and its allies.

Following the attack, YSRCP also filed a complaint with the Election Commission against TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, asking the poll body to initiate action against the two opposition leaders for making provocative statements.

Speaking further, Avanthi alleged that TDP is threatening their party leaders, adding that they will complain to the Election Commission.

"TDP candidate Ganta Srinuvasarao supporters are calling our YSRCP leaders. They are threatening our party supporters and village Sarpanch to join their party. We will give complain to Election commission" he said.

The YSRCP leader accused the Opposition of spreading "false propaganda" about him leaving Anakapalli from Bhimili, adding that around Rs 2500 crores have been spent on welfare and development in Bhimili.

He further warned that legal action will be taken if personal insults are made against him, adding that the Opposition should be ready to "face the consequences."

The Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh will be simultaneously held on May 13. The counting of votes will happen for June 4.

The Andhra Pradesh assembly consists of 175 seats and it sends 25 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

In 2019, the YSRCP won a thumping victory in the assembly winning 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats. In the Lok Sabha polls also, YSRCP won 22 seats while TDP could only win three seats. (ANI)

