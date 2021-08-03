New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore on Tuesday slammed Opposition parties for creating ruckus in the House and said the government is ready to discuss the Pegasus issue.

Speaking to ANI on the Opposition party meet regarding Pegasus issue, the Union Minister said they do not discuss any issue they only create ruckus in the House.

"I have nothing to say about the Opposition party meet on Pegasus. But the Opposition must discuss Pegasus now; who has stopped them from discussing the issue? Where do they discuss, they only create ruckus and disrupt the house. They do not want to discuss, the government is also ready to discuss and the Speaker is also constantly saying this. They themselves are not ready to discuss. The only lie," said Kishore.

On Nitish Kumar's demand of investigation into the Pegasus spyware scandal, Kishore said he do not want to comment anything on this.

"Nitish Kumar himself is a big leader and whatever he has said, he has said out of his own free will. I don't want to comment on that," he said.

Further, on the proposal of the name change of Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, he said Bahujan Samaj Party, Congress and Samajwadi Party should not object to it.

"If the matter of renaming Firozabad district as Chandra Nagar has been proposed in Firozabad district panchayat, then BSP, Congress and SP should not object to it. They also changed the district names. So they shouldn't have any objection to this. Although the job of the Opposition is to oppose so they are doing it," said the Union Minister.

He further said Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee knows that Tripura is a stronghold of BJP and has also accepted that BJP is a strong party.

Speaking on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee's 'Khela hobe' remark, Kishore said, "Mamta Banerjee said 'Khela hobe' slogan will be popular all over the country, it cannot happen. Some things are different at the local level and at the national level."

He further said PM Modi has escalated the honour of the country by taking the whole country to the world and has made good relations with foreign countries.

"India is also getting big support. People are standing with Modi and BJP due to this. These people (Opposition) get worried and form alliances. Sometimes they say something, sometimes what they say, they have no issue, sometimes they talk about football, sometimes they will talk something else, they keep talking in this way," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)