Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 20 (ANI): The Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly strongly raised the issue of ongoing protests by Anganwadi and ASHA workers on Thursday.

Highlighting their month-long struggle, MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram, while seeking permission for an adjournment motion, accused the government of ignoring the plight of these workers.

Also Read | Government Issues 1,298 Blocking Orders to Online Betting, Gambling Websites To Curb Risks of Potential Harms Like Addiction.

"Today is International Day of Happiness, but the government is crucifying ASHA workers and Anganwadi employees. The state is driving them to despair, without even considering that they are women. Those protesting under the scorching sun and heavy rains are being denied justice. The government does not care about its workers but has no problem handing out wads of cash to people like KV Thomas and PSC members," he alleged.

Kanthapuram further accused the CPI(M) of becoming infamous for suppressing protests. "Why can't the government support the most basic workforce? The CPI(M) is gaining a reputation for crushing protests," he added.

Also Read | Digital Arrest Scam in Pune: Elderly Woman Loses INR 2.57 Crore As Fraudsters Pose As Nashik Police Keep Her Under 'Digital Arrest' for a Week in Erandwane; Case Registered.

Replying to the adjournment motion, Minister P. Rajeev explained that though ASHA and Anganwadi workers are part of a centrally sponsored scheme, the Kerala government bears 80% of their wages. He assured that salaries would be distributed before the 5th of every month.

"When you point one finger, remember that four fingers point back at you," the minister remarked, questioning the stance of trade unions like INTUC on the protests. He also criticized the political motives behind the protests, saying, "When UDF and BJP leaders stand together on a protest stage, the people of Kerala can see through the politics behind it."

The minister detailed that the honorarium set by the Centre is Rs 4,500, of which 60 per cent is contributed by the Union government and 40 per cent by the state. However, Kerala currently covers the full amount. He emphasized that the state has been pushing for these workers to be officially recognized as employees, a decision that must be made by the Central government.

Regarding pending payments, he clarified that welfare fund arrears until November 2024 had already been cleared, and only four months of dues remained. He asserted that all issues were being discussed and addressed in due course, making an adjournment motion unnecessary.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan countered the minister's claims, stating that it was the previous UDF government that had increased the salaries of Anganwadi workers. He pointed out the heavy workload faced by them, saying, "They work tirelessly all day, and yet they struggle to make ends meet. Many even use their wages to pay for rent and electricity bills in Anganwadi. Is there any other sector in Kerala facing such extreme exploitation?"

Satheesan also criticized the delayed reimbursement system, where workers often had to wait for months to receive payments for essential purchases like vegetables, milk, and eggs. "We support these genuine protests and we don't care if BJP also supporting them" he clarified.

Following the rejection of the adjournment motion, the Opposition walked out in protest. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)