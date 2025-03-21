Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 21 (ANI): Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Friday staged a walkout for the second consecutive day over the government's handling of ASHA workers' demands.

ASHA workers in Kerala are on an indefinite strike over several demands, including better pay and improved working conditions.

Also Read | Nagpur Violence: Court Remands 17 Accused in Police Custody Till March 22.

The opposition is demanding a fair resolution for the protesting ASHA workers, while the government maintained that the protest was politically motivated and that the state was already providing more benefits than the central government.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan raised the issue in the Assembly as a submission stating that ASHA workers were engaged in a struggle and that their demands must be met.

Also Read | Bank Strike in March 2025: Date, Unions' Demands, List of Banking Services To Be Affected - Know Everything Here.

"The Chief Minister had earlier given a positive response when we met him, and two rounds of discussions were held. Unfortunately, both failed to produce results. That is why we are bringing up this issue again with good intentions. However, we hear that the state health minister went to Delhi without even securing an appointment with the Union Health Minister. If the central minister refused to grant an appointment after a request was made, that is unacceptable. The state government must take the initiative and increase the incentives for Asha workers," Satheesan said.

Since Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was absent, Parliamentary Affairs Minister MB Rajesh responded on his behalf.

"As the Leader of the Opposition mentioned, the Chief Minister had positively intervened. However, the reason why no agreement was reached during the discussions is the rigidity and stubbornness of those leading the protest. The state government has always maintained a sympathetic approach toward Asha workers," Rajesh said.

He further argued that the central government had misrepresented facts in Parliament, claiming that the honorarium for ASHA workers was Rs 6,000, while Kerala was already paying Rs 7,000.

"Asha workers know this reality. The Centre misled Parliament. Of the assured monthly payment of Rs 10,000 to Asha workers, Rs 8,200 is provided by the state. Neither the Congress nor the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has extended support to this strike. The protest should be directed against the Centre, not the state. The BJP-led central government is playing politics by presenting vague financial figures. If needed, Kerala MPs can submit a motion in Parliament against the Centre's misleading statements," Rajesh said.

"All trade unions, including those affiliated with the Left and Congress, have demanded that Asha workers be recognized as employees rather than volunteers. That is a decision the central government must take. Kerala Health Minister Veena George requested an appointment with the Union Health Minister on March 18 and again yesterday, but no meeting was granted. Even though BJP President JP Nadda had earlier promised to increase the honorarium, the Centre has now backtracked. This protest is being prolonged intentionally to support the Centre's stance," Rajesh alleged.

He further claimed that only 1.3 per cent of Asha workers were participating in the strike, with only 384 workers attending the protest the previous day.

"If those leading the protest give up their political motives and rigidity, the strike will end. Their real intention is not to resolve the issue but to extend the protest," Rajesh said.

VD Satheesan rejected Minister MB Rajesh's statements and accused the government of mocking and belittling ASHA workers' protests instead of finding a solution.

"The government is focused on ridiculing and dismissing the protest rather than addressing the legitimate concerns of Asha workers. Minister MB Rajesh continued the same dismissive attitude. We demand a just and fair resolution for the workers. We cannot accept this indifference," Satheesan said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)