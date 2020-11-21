Lucknow, Nov 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Saturday alleged that the Congress and other opposition parties are working against the national unity and integrity.

Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters in connection with the upcoming UP Legislative Council elections, he said the Opposition parties are damaging the social fabric of the country.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Multi-Storeyed Flats for Members of Parliament on November 23.

According to a release issued by the party, Singh alleged that the Opposition, including the Congress, are conspiring to harm the national unity and integrity for their petty interests.

We have seen how before the recent bypolls, an attempt was made to instigate caste violence by the Opposition parties but the UP government foiled their plans, Singh said.

Also Read | Devi Priya, Telugu Poet and Sahitya Akademi Awardee, Dies in Hyderabad.

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir, the Uttar Pradesh BJP chief said the Congress has become a party to the Gupkar declaration aimed at "creating disharmony and separatism" in the union territory returning towards peace.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)