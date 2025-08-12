Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has once again issued an orange alert for Himachal Pradesh, forecasting heavy to very heavy rain over the next three days, from Tuesday to the late hours of Thursday.

According to the latest IMD inputs, orange alert conditions are in effect for Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi districts on Tuesday, while on Wednesday, the warning will apply to Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur districts. On Tuesday, yellow alerts for heavy rainfall have also been issued for Shimla and Solan districts.

Senior IMD Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma, speaking to ANI, said that rain and weather activities will continue in the region for the next three days.

"The monsoon has remained active, and water levels in rivers and streams have risen significantly. Over the next three days, an advisory has been issued asking people not to venture near local streams or major rivers. Visibility conditions in Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur districts will remain very low," he said.

Sharma said that during the past 24 hours, light to moderate rain was recorded across the state, with isolated places in Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur districts experiencing heavy downpours.

"Kangra district recorded the highest rainfall at 180 mm, while Guler in Kangra registered 161 mm," he noted. "A few places in Hamirpur also received heavy rain," he added.

The IMD forecast indicates rain will continue across the state from August 12 to August 15, with particularly intense rainfall expected from the late hours of Wednesday to the night of Thursday.

Yellow alerts will remain in place for Mandi, Bilaspur, Shimla, and Sirmaur on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, rainfall will be limited to isolated places, followed by dry conditions on Saturday and Sunday. However, Sharma warned that weather activity is likely to pick up again from Monday.

The rainfall statistics for August so far show 32% above-normal precipitation for the state overall. Notably, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Shimla districts have recorded around 80% more rain than the seasonal average, while Lahaul-Spiti has received below-normal rainfall.

Since the start of the monsoon season, the state has recorded 13% above-normal rainfall, with Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti being the exceptions, recording less than the seasonal norm.

The IMD has urged residents to remain vigilant during this period, avoid travelling near landslide-prone areas, and stay away from swollen rivers and streams. (ANI)

