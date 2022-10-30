Bhadohi (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) An orchard here worth over Rs 4.34 crore was attached on the district magistrate's orders with the police claiming ex-Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra had used money earned from criminal acts to buy the property in the name of kin.

Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said the former MLA had got the orchard illegally registered in the name of his elder brother's son Prakash Chandra Mishra, his son Vikas Mishra and daughter-in-law Pushplata Mishra.

The orchard is located in the Gyanpur tehsil of the district.

The property was attached on the orders of the District Magistrate under the Gangster Act, the police officer said.

Vijay Mishra is currently lodged in an Agra jail in cases, including rape and land grab. According to the SP, 83 cases are registered against him.

