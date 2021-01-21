Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) The police on Thursday registered an FIR against the organiser of an event held for a BJP MLA, which violated the COVID-19 lockdown norms in the western suburb of Kandivali here, an official said on Thursday.

Based on a complaint lodged by social activist Santosh Gholap, the Kandivali police registered an FIR against the organiser of the event that was held to celebrate BJP MLA Sunil Rane completing a year in office in October, 2020, the official said.

Around 1,000 to 1,500 people had gathered for the event that was held at Raghuleela Mall on October 24, 2020, he said.

"We have registered an FIR against the event organiser and not against the BJP MLA," deputy commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 11 Vishal Thakur said.

In his statement, the complainant has alleged that he found hoardings of the event in Kandivali and also came across some videos of it on social media, it was stated.

An FIR under sections 188 (disobeying the order of public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection), among other provisions of the IPC was registered, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made in this regard so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)