Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 17 (ANI): BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya expressed his pride to be part of the delegation visiting key partner countries to project India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism and Operation Sindoor. He said that the objective of the all-party delegation is to isolate Pakistan and showcase it as a terror state.

Samik Bhattacharya said, "It is important to spread global awareness about Pakistan's cross-border terrorism and under which conditions we had to conduct Operation Sindoor. Many countries apart from India suffer due to terrorism and it is important to look at Pakistan as a terror state. Our aim is to isolate Pakistan. We don't have any problem with the Pakistani citizens... We want to treat them as our own citizens... Our attack was targeted and not for Pakistani civilians... Terror should be killed before it kills."

He further said that the Indian government selected him for this role was a matter of pride for him.

"What we will interact with the people is the matter of the External Affairs Ministry, and whatever our role will be, we will try to fulfil it," he further added.

The following Members of Parliament will lead the seven delegations: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, JDU leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, BJP leader Baijayant Panda, DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Eknath Shinde.

Samik Bhattacharya will be part of the delegation that will visit Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria and Saudi Arabia.

The All-Party Delegation will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism.

Members of Parliament from different parties, prominent political personalities, and distinguished diplomats will be part of each delegation.

The tour is expected to last 10 days, commencing on May 23. The parliamentarians' groups are likely to visit several key world capitals, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Japan.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India's precision strikes in Pakistan and PoJK on May 7 killed over 100 terrorists. (ANI)

