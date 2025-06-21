Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 21 (ANI): Explaining the Karnataka government's Yettinahole project, state Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the government has decided to deliver the Yettinahole water to Kolar by 2027.

He mentioned that the forest department has discussed the project's issues. Land acquisition and financial issues related to the construction of a balanced reservoir in Bairagonda, Lakkenahalli, were also discussed in the meeting with the forest department.

DK Shivakumar informed that the changes in the project will take place based on the suggestions of the ministers and asserted that he would study everything and raise the issue in the upcoming cabinet meeting.

"Our government's resolve is to deliver Yettinahole water to Kolar by 2027. We have already discussed the issues related to this project with the Forest Department, the land acquisition process, land acquisition and financial issues related to the construction of a balanced reservoir in Bairagonda, Lakkenahalli. Therefore, we visited the site of these works and inspected them. The changes in this project have been made based on the suggestions of the ministers. There are also some technical aspects here. I will study everything and raise this issue in the next cabinet meeting. I am not worried even if other projects are delayed, the CM has directed me to complete the Yettinahole project on priority", DK Shivakumar told reporters on Saturday.

In September last year, the first stage of the Yettinahole project was inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on the occasion of the Gowri festival.

In August 2024, the Karnataka Deputy CM said he considered the Yettinahole as an "ambitious" project and had stated that the project is 252.87 km long, of which 164 km of work is complete.

"Yettinahole is an ambitious project. I flagged off the experimental operation today. The work is now complete, albeit with a delay of a few months."

"Five of the eight barrages (viyars) are complete. About 1,500 cusecs of water have been lifted in the experimental operation. It will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister before the water levels drop. I came to see in person the completion of works," he said.

"The project is 252.87 km long, of which 164 km of work is complete. Works on the 25.87-km canal are in progress. The works after 42nd km were affected due to a forest land acquisition issue, and hence it has been planned to supply water to Vani Vilas Sagar through an escape canal", he said. (ANI)

