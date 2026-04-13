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New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): As Parliament is set to meet for a three-day special session from April 16, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manan Kumar Mishra on Monday emphasised that the BJP-led Central government is taking steps to ensure justice for the women.

BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra, while speaking to ANI, said, "Our government's intention is to ensure justice for women and that they receive their rights in a respectful manner...This law was passed by Parliament in 2023. Now, some amendments are necessary, for which this special session has been called. The government is looking to give 33% reservation to women in the right manner..."

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The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam ties women's reservation to the new census and delimitation. Due to census delays, the Centre plans to proceed with the 2011 census data for delimitation and implementation of one-third reservation for women legislators.

The Parliament is set to meet for a three-day special session from April 16, to move the Amendment Bill to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 and a Delimitation Bill to implement the one-third reservation for women legislators.

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Through the delimitation process, the Lok Sabha seats may increase from 543 to 816 post-amendment. Both bills need to be passed as Constitutional amendments for women's reservation. Keeping up with the status quo, there is no provision for OBC reservation, and SC/ST reservation will continue.

Earlier in the day, a national-level 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' was organised in support of the proposed amendment to operationalise the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is set to take one of the biggest decisions of the 21st century, calling the proposed women's reservation legislation a historic step dedicated to "Nari Shakti," while addressing the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan'.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "Amidst these crucial milestones in the country's journey of development, India is about to take one of the biggest decisions of the 21st century. I am saying with great responsibility that this is one of the important decisions among the important decisions of the 21st century. This decision is dedicated to Nari Shakti. Dedicated to Nari Shakti Vandan." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)