New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): The precision strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces had "desired effects on the enemy targets," Air Marshal AK Bharti said on Sunday, without elaborating on the loss of lives to the Pakistan Army.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir after a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month in which 26 tourists were killed.

"Our aim was not to inflict casualties, but in case there have been, it is for them to count. Our job is to hit the target, not to count the body bags," Air Marshal Bharti said.

Addressing the media on Operation Sindoor, Air Marshal Bharti refrained from disclosing technical details of the weapons and calibres employed, citing operational confidentiality.

"I never mentioned any of the weapons and calibre that we used--we leave it at that. Those are matters of operational details that I would not like to get into," he said.

He said whatever methods and means were chosen "had the desired effects on the enemy targets."

Meanwhile, Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai said that more than 100 terrorists, including those involved in the 1999 Indian Airlines flight (IC-814) hijacking, and the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, were eliminated in the precision strikes carried out by the armed forces in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor.

He said that Operation Sindoor was conceptualised with a precise military aim to "punish the perpetrators and planners of the Pahalgam terror attack."

"Operation Sindoor was conceptualised with a clear military aim to punish the perpetrators and planners of terror and to destroy their terror infrastructure. What I do not state here is the often stated determination of India and its intolerance to terror," Ghai said in a press conference here.

The Indian strikes killed "high-value targets", namely, Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, who were involved in the hijacking of IC 814, popularly known as the Kandahar hijack, and the Pulwama attack, where 40 CRPF jawans were killed in 2019.

"Those strikes across those nine terror hubs left more than 100 terrorists killed, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, who were involved in the hijack of IC814 and the Pulwama blast," the DGMO added.

Ghai also informed that the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy played a "major part" in these strikes.

DGMO Ghai said that the brutal Pahalgam terror attack and the "numerous other" such attacks on armed forces and defenceless civilians prompted India to make a "compelling statement of our resolve as a nation" against terrorism.

"You are all by now familiar with the brutality and the dastardly manner in which 26 innocent lives were prematurely terminated at Pahalgam on April 22. When you combine those horrific scenes and the pain of the families that the nation witnessed with numerous other recent terrorist strikes on our armed forces and defenceless civilians, we knew that the time had arrived to make yet another compelling statement of our resolve as a nation," he said. (ANI)

