Jammu, Dec 13 (PTI) The BSF has deployed manpower and is also taking technical assistance for a round-the-clock surveillance to ensure zero infiltration from across the border, a top officer said on Friday.

He said additional troops were recently deployed to strengthen the border grid as "we cannot take any chance" with the country's most sensitive frontiers.

BSF (Jammu frontier) Inspector General D K Boora told a press conference here that two Pakistani intruders were shot dead and as many other were captured during the year, signifying infiltration has been brought down significantly. He said the force also seized about 7.6 kgs of narcotics on the International Border and hinterland during the year.

Responding to a question about an encounter in Kathua district in September resulting in the killing of two Pakistani terrorists believed to have infiltrated from across the border, he said, "First, nobody had told us about it (the route taken by terrorists to enter J&K). And secondly, if there is no information then it is correct that there has been no infiltration from across the border."

He said whoever tried to come into this side was either killed or captured by the Border Security Force (BSF).

On the challenges in guarding the border during winters, he said this is not something new and "we know how to respond to foggy conditions".

"Adequate measures have already been put in place," he said, dismissing a reporter's suggestion that there is additional pressure on the forces guarding the border.

"It is assumed that there is snowfall but I have not seen snow (on the borders) anywhere in the entire Jammu sector," he said.

Snowfall would pose a challenge whenever it happens, he said. "But as far as border security is concerned, there is no new thing happening this year. We know how to work in foggy conditions, and what gadgets and tactics to be utilised. The borders will be kept safe."

Asked about possible attempts by terrorists present at the launching pads across the border to enter India, he said infiltration attempts are nothing new.

"How many terrorists are sitting across the border is nothing to do with us. We don't make a count of them because our motive and resolve is to ensure that not a single terrorist or intruder is able to enter into our side," he said.

The officer said the only challenge the BSF faces is to maintain the sanctity of the border and not allow any infiltration.

"We work on the principle that there should not be even a single infiltration in the entire year. I think we are capable of doing that," he said.

As far as training camps for terrorists across the border are concerned, he said it hardly matters for the force which has adequate resources and is fully capable of dealing with them when they try to enter into this side.

