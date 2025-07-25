Itanagar, Jul 25 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Friday paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil war.

He said the Kargil Vijay Diwas is not merely a celebration of victory, but a profound reminder of the extraordinary courage, selfless sacrifice, and unwavering patriotism displayed by the Indian armed forces.

"Against impossible odds and in the most unforgiving terrain, our soldiers stood tall to defend the motherland, embodying the true spirit of India," he said.

Parnaik expressed hope that the historic occasion would continue to inspire patriotism, nationalism, and the spirit of sacrifice among all Indians.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas encourages us to rise above differences and rededicate ourselves to the ideals of unity, resilience, and national pride. As we remember our fallen heroes with gratitude and reverence, their legacy continues to awaken the spirit of service in every Indian," he said.

On this day in 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle in the icy heights of Kargil, including super-high-altitude locations, such as Tololing and Tiger Hill.

