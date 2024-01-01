New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Outgoing Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral SJ Singh received the Guard of Honour at South Block Lawns in Delhi.

Outgoing Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral SJ Singh also laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

He will take charge as the next Western Navy Commander succeeding Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi. Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi has been appointed as the next Vice Chief of the Indian Navy.

Earlier on December 26, the Indian Navy commisioned the INS Imphal, a Project 15B stealth guided missile destroyer, was commissioned into the Indian Navy. The INS Imphal is the third of four indigenous 'Visakhapatnam' class destroyers, being designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai.

The ship measures 163m in length, 17m in breadth with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes and is amongst the most potent warships built in India. It is propelled by four powerful Gas Turbines, in a Combined Gas & Gas configuration, and is capable of speeds in excess of 30 knots.

The ship has a total complement of about 315 personnel, and is commanded by Captain KK Choudhury, a Gunnery and Missiles specialist. It will augment the Navy's mobility, reach and flexibility in safeguarding the nation's maritime security and interests.

INS Imphal has enhanced stealth features resulting in a reduced Radar Cross Section, achieved through efficient shaping of hull, full beam superstructure design, plated masts and use of radar transparent material on exposed decks. It is armed with sophisticated state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including Surface-to-Surface Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) rocket launchers & Torpedo launchers, ASW helicopters, radars, sonar and Electronic Warfare systems. The ship is equipped to fight under Nuclear, Biological and Chemical warfare conditions.

A unique feature of this ship is the high level of indigenisation of about 75%, highlighting Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi-led Government's efforts towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. The indigenous equipment/systems include Combat Management System, Rocket Launcher, Torpedo Launcher, Integrated Platform Management System, Automated Power Management System, Foldable Hangar Doors, Helo Traversing system, Close-in Weapon System, and the Bow-mounted SONAR.

Speaking on the occasion the Naval Chief Admiral Hari Kumar said "INS Imphal will not only tackle physical threats that emanate at or from the seas, but more importantly, through the demonstrated strength of an integrated Bharat, she will deter nefarious designs, trying to subvert our national unity...Even as we speak, we have four destroyers of 15 Alpha and Bravo class deployed to counter piracy and drone attacks on merchant shipping. " (ANI)

