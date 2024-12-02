New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday said over 6,000 people participated in the first two days of the DDA's special camps in unauthorised colonies under the PM-UDAY scheme and 1,028 new applications have been received for ownership rights.

In a post on X, Saxena said 6,654 people participated in the 10 camps and flaws in 710 old applications were removed.

A total of 1,028 new applications were received for ownership rights and 275 applications were approved, he said, adding that 231 conveyance deeds/authorisation slips were also executed.

The Prime Minister-Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) scheme is aimed at granting ownership rights to the residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. The primary objective of the scheme is to provide legal recognition to residents' properties, by conferring ownership rights.

"I request my sisters and brothers living in unauthorised colonies of Delhi to participate enthusiastically in the upcoming camps and join the campaign of the prime minister to provide ownership rights in all the unauthorised colonies of Delhi," he said.

On the instructions of the Lt Governor, the Delhi Development Authority held the camps for the people residing in the unauthorised colonies of Delhi. The camps are to be held every Saturday and Sunday from November 30 to December 29 in 10 processing centres inside these unauthorised colonies.

The camps are located in Burari, Najafgarh, Aya Nagar Ext, Karawal Nagar, Budh Vihar Colony, Nangloi, Khirki Extension Malviya Nagar and New Ashok Nagar.

On Sunday, Saxena visited the camp at Shyam Vihar in Najafgarh and interacted with the beneficiaries and asked if they were satisfied with the various services offered at the camp.

Some of the services that are offered at the camps include matters related to the issue of conveyance deeds and authorisation slips, GIS Survey, and new registration among others, it said.

