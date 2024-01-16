Gadchiroli, Jan 16 (PTI) More than 1,000 police personnel joined hands to set up a police post in the remote Gardewada area in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district in just 24 hours, a facility that will strengthen surveillance of about 750 sq km area, earlier considered a stronghold of Naxalites, officials said on Tuesday.

This police post will pave the way for permanent police presence in the sensitive area for the first time after 1947, they said.

Talking to PTI, Superintendent of Police Gadchiroli Neelotpal said around 600 commandos, engaged in the "road opening" exercises to counter landmines and ambush attacks, walked for more than 60 km till Gardewada on Monday.

"The new police post will strengthen surveillance of about 750 sq km area, which was earlier considered a stronghold of Naxalites. It will help in the construction of a pond, the Gatta-Gardewada-Todgatta-Wangeturi-Panawar interstate road to Chhattisgarh, and the erection of 10 4G mobile towers," the official said.

As per a release issued by the Gadchiroli police, around 1,000 C-60 commandos, 25 Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS), newly-appointed police jawans, 500 special police officers, teams from the State and Central Reserve Police Forces and private contractors were engaged in road opening exercises, post opening and safety for setting up the new police post in remote Gardewada.

The police post is just 5 km from Naxalite sensitive Abujmarh (in neighbouring Chhattisgarh), it stated.

A huge force was deployed to set up the police post in 24 hours with a manpower of 1,500, 10 JCBs, 10 trailers, four poclain machines, 45 trucks and other facilities.

Porta cabins, an RO plant, toilet blocks, WiFi, generator sets, etc, have been provided for jawans deployed at the post, the release said.

