India News | Over 1,100 Beggars, Vagabonds Shifted to Shelter Homes Under Rehabilitation Drive in Central Delhi

    Agency News PTI| Jul 13, 2025 12:00 AM IST
    New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The Delhi Police has shifted 1,173 beggars and vagabonds to government-run shelter homes as part of a district-wide drive aimed at addressing urban destitution in central Delhi, an officer said on Saturday.

    The operation, launched on July 1, was carried out in coordination with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and covered major intersections and traffic signals, where large groups of destitute individuals are often seen, he said.

    Also Read | Sonali Mishra, Senior IPS Officer, To Be First Woman To Head RPF.

    "The initiative has been executed with a humane approach -- without coercion -- ensuring that each individual was treated with respect and dignity during the entire process," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

    Police said the presence of a large number of beggars and vagabonds in several parts of central Delhi not only created public inconvenience but also reflected deeper socio-economic issues, including a lack of access to shelter, food and healthcare.

    Also Read | Delhi Audi Accident: Luxury Car Runs Over 5 People Sleeping on Footpath in Vasant Vihar, Driver Held.

    Dedicated teams were formed to address these challenges and identified people were relocated to DUSIB-run shelter homes, where they are now receiving regular meals, basic amenities and medical care, police said.

    (The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)

