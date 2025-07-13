India News | Over 1,100 Beggars, Vagabonds Shifted to Shelter Homes Under Rehabilitation Drive in Central Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The Delhi Police has shifted 1,173 beggars and vagabonds to government-run shelter homes as part of a district-wide drive aimed at addressing urban destitution in central Delhi, an officer said on Saturday.

The operation, launched on July 1, was carried out in coordination with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and covered major intersections and traffic signals, where large groups of destitute individuals are often seen, he said.

"The initiative has been executed with a humane approach -- without coercion -- ensuring that each individual was treated with respect and dignity during the entire process," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

Police said the presence of a large number of beggars and vagabonds in several parts of central Delhi not only created public inconvenience but also reflected deeper socio-economic issues, including a lack of access to shelter, food and healthcare.

Dedicated teams were formed to address these challenges and identified people were relocated to DUSIB-run shelter homes, where they are now receiving regular meals, basic amenities and medical care, police said.

