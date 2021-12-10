New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): More than 140 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.

The Union Health Ministry further informed that more than 18.80 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with States and Union Territories.

"More than 140 crores (1,40,04,00,230) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 18.80 crores (18,80,33,706) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States, Union Territories to be administered," the ministry's release said.

The Central Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Central Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

