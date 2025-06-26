New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) More than 18.9 lakh companies or 65 per cent of the total number of registered companies were active in India at the end of May, according to official data.

Among the active companies, the highest were in the business service segment at 26 per cent, followed by manufacturing (19 per cent), trading and community, personal and Social Services (13 per cent each).

Also Read | Udhampur Encounter: 1 Terrorist Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

In its information bulletin for the month of May, the corporate affairs ministry said Maharashtra had the maximum number of active companies at 19 per cent. It was followed by Delhi (14 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal (8 per cent) each.

"A total number of 28,96,943 companies were registered in the country as on May 31, 2025, of which 65 per cent (18,90,305) companies stand active. There is an increase of 0.20 per cent in the total proportion of active companies w.r.t registered companies when compared to April 2025," the ministry said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Man Murders Woman He Met on Facebook After She Forces Him To Continue Sex Relationship.

At the end of May, 9,59,215 companies had closed down, 10,474 companies were under liquidation and 2,548 companies were dormant.

As many as 26,174 companies were in the process of being struck off from the official records.

A total of 20,718 companies were registered with a collective paid-up capital of Rs 1,176.28 crore in May.

"Top three states that receive the highest number of new registrations duringMay 2025 were Maharashtra with 17 per cent which amounts to 3,458 corporates, Uttar Pradesh with 11 per cent coming in at 2,379 and Delhi following closely behind at 9 per cent belonging to 1,858 companies with a collective paid-up capital of Rs 306.90 crores for the three states," the ministry said.

As per the data, a total of 4,01,809 Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) were active at the end of May.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)