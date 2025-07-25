Kolkata, Jul 25 (PTI) An alarming number of over 25 deaths on an average by drowning are reported daily from West Bengal, half of whom are children, a recent survey has said while advocating more public awareness to prevent the menace.

Stated differently, this means that over 9,000 lives are lost annually from drowning in the state, the survey conducted last year on a population of about 18 million people of the state, revealed.

The study also found that children between 1 to 9 years were the most vulnerable and recorded a mortality rate of 121 per lakh, which is among the highest ever recorded globally.

The findings of the survey, conducted by Child in Need Institute (CINI) and The George Institute for Global Health, was released in the city on Friday and discussed on the occasion of World Drowning Prevention Day. The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) also participated in the talks.

The day serves as a global call to action, urging governments, communities, and individuals to implement proven strategies to prevent drowning and save lives, especially among children in high-risk regions like rural Bengal.

Founder Secretary of CINI and eminent physician Dr Samir Chaudhuri told PTI that the actual number of deaths is higher than 25 as the deceased children don't have Aadhaar cards and deaths in many of the households are not reported.

"Of the three lakh drowning deaths reported worldwide every year, 18 per cent fatalities are reported in India alone. West Bengal accounts for over 17 per cent of those deaths taking place in the country," another CINI official said, quoting the survey conducted during March-December, 2024.

CINI CEO Indrani Bhattacharya said, "It has been observed that children between the age of 1-4 years accidentally drown in nearby water bodies when the mother is busy performing her household chores. At times, older children between the age limits of 4-10 years drown while playing, swimming, bathing and cannot be revived without CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) method."

The report states that most of the deaths take place between noon and 2 pm when the parents are away working in fields or doing other manual jobs.

"The blame for those accidents usually falls on the mother, which is unfair," Bhattacharya said.

Asked about preventive steps, Bhattacharya said fencing has been undertaken at 101 spots (waterbodies) on experimental basis with the active involvement of local panchayats who can persuade owners of waterbodies to ensure public safety.

She said her organisation has set up 'Kavach Centres' or child shelters in the Sunderbans area to look after toddlers during those vulnerable afternoon hours whose parents remain busy in kitchens or in the fields.

WBCPCR chairperson Tulika Das said the commission will act on the recommendations of CINI and other stakeholders aiming at reducing drowning deaths.

"The figure quoted here is startling and we need to act on it to drastically reduce the number of drowning casualties. We need to undertake steps to prevent drowning deaths by ensuring children don't trip in ponds and ensure they receive CPR for revival, in case they do," she said.

"In over 93 per cent of cases involving children, there was no adult present at the time of the incident, and almost all rescues, over 90 per cent, were carried out by untrained family members or people in the neighbourhood," the survey stated.

Only 10 per cent of the victims received CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), while just 12 per cent sought medical attention after being pulled from the water, it found.

Incidentally, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare launched the National Strategy for Prevention of Unintentional Injury in 2024, and drowning was identified as one of four key areas of importance.

