Male, July 25: Calling Maldives "important" in India's Neighbourhood First policy and the MAHASAGAR vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that New Delhi takes immense pride in being Male's "most trusted friend" and has stood with Maldives as first responder in times of need.

Making a statement to the press along with the Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, PM Modi congratulated the people of Indian Ocean country on the 60th anniversary of its independence and thanked Muizzu for inviting him as the 'Guest of Honour' on this historic occasion. India and Maldives Sign Several MoUs During PM Narendra Modi’s Visit, Agree on Free Trade Agreement Terms of Reference (See Pics).

'India Proud To Be Most Trusted Friend of Maldives'

Malé, Maldives: PM Narendra Modi says, "India is the closest neighbor of the Maldives. The Maldives holds an important place in India’s ‘Neighborhood First’ policy and its vision for the Indian Ocean. India is proud to be the Maldives' most trusted and reliable friend" pic.twitter.com/bUP0AfjXXK — IANS (@ians_india) July 25, 2025

"This year, India and Maldives are also celebrating 60 years of their diplomatic relations. But, the roots of our relations are older than history and as deep as the sea. The commemorative stamps released today display traditional boats of both nations. This reflects that we are not just neighbours but also co-passengers," said PM Modi.

"India is the closest neighbour of Maldives. The Maldives holds an important place in India’s Neighbourhood First policy and its MAHASAGAR vision. India is proud to be most trusted friend of Maldives. Be it a natural disaster or pandemic, India has always stood with them as first responders. Be it making essential commodities available or handling the economy after Covid, India has always worked together. For us, it is always friendship first," he added.

PM Modi emphasised that the increasing cooperation between two nations in the defence and security sector is symbol of "mutual trust." He also spoke about the Defence Ministry Building that is set to be inaugurated and was graced by a giant portrait of PM Modi, on Friday.

"Mutual cooperation in the field of defence and security is a symbol of our mutual trust. The Defence Ministry building, which is being inaugurated today, is a concrete building of trust. It is a symbol of our strong partnership," he said. PM Modi announced that India will extend a Line of Credit (LoC) amounting to USD 565 million to the Indian Ocean archipelago. He stated that the two nations have taken several steps to enhance economic partnership.

"Last year in October, during the President's visit to India, we shared a vision on Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Partnership. Now, this is becoming a reality. It is a result of that our relations are touching new heights. Inauguration of several projects have become possible. 4000 social housing units, built with India's assistance, will become a new beginning and a new home for several families in Maldives. The Greater Male Connectivity Project, the Addu Road Development Project, and the redeveloped Hanimaadhoo International Airport will transform this entire region into an important transit and economic hub. Soon, with the beginning of ferry system, commuting between different islands will be smoother. After that, the distance between islands will be measured in terms of just ferry time, and not GPS," he said.

The two leaders made the joint press statement following their meeting during which they reviewed the entire spectrum of India-Maldives relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties.

"To accelerate mutual investment, we are working towards finalising the Bilateral Investment Treaty. We are also in discussions to develop the Free Trade Agreement. Our goal is to move from paperwork to prosperity. With the local currency settlement system, we will be able to have direct trade between Rupee and Rufiyaa. The pace with which UPI is gaining momentum in Maldives, tourism and retail will strengthen," said Prime Minister Modi.

He announced that India and Maldives will strengthen regional maritime cooperation through the Colombo Security Conclave and also termed climate change a "major challenge" for both nations.

"Peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region are our shared goals. Together, through the Colombo Security Conclave, we will strengthen regional maritime security. Climate change is a major challenge for both our countries. We have decided to promote renewable energy, and in this sector, India will share its experience with the Maldives," he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour at the Republic Square in Male as he began his official engagements during a two-day State Visit to the country.

In a special gesture, President Muizzu welcomed PM Modi at the airport in Male as he arrived from the United Kingdom. Maldives Foreign Minister, Defence Minister, Finance Minister and Minister of Homeland Security were also present at the airport to welcome PM Modi.

PM Modi said that he is "deeply touched" by Muizzu's gesture of coming to the airport to receive him. He expressed confidence that the ties between two nations will scale new heights of progress in the coming times.

"Landed in Male. Deeply touched by the gesture of President Muizzu to come to the airport to welcome me. I am confident that India-Maldives friendship will scale new heights of progress in the times to come," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi will participate in the country’s 60th Independence Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour on Saturday. This is his third visit to the Maldives and notably the first by any head of state or government since Muizzu assumed office.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2025 07:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).