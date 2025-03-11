Bhubaneswar, Mar 11 (PTI) Over 300 people were arrested in the drive against against illegal mining and transportation of minor minerals like sand, stones and laterite in Odisha, DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, he said a state-wide special drive was started on March 7 to check the illegal mining of minor minerals.

"We have registered 456 cases in different police stations till today, seized 524 vehicles used in illegal mining and transportation, and arrested 360 people," he said.

"We have also issued notices to more than 100 people during the drive," he added.

Khurania said the special drive, undertaken jointly by the district administrations, the Mines Department and the police, would continue.

"We hope that the action would help to curb illegal mining of minor minerals in the state," he said.

The public can also provide information to the police regarding the illegal mining of sand, stones, laterite and morrum, he said.

