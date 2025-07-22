New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) More than 37 lakh cases of dog bites and 54 suspected human rabies deaths were reported during 2024, the government said on Tuesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying S P Singh Baghel said the data on the total number of reported dog bite cases and suspected human rabies deaths, is collected from states/UTs under the National Rabies Control Program by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

As per the information provided by the NCDC, the total dog bite cases in 2024 stood at 37,17,336 while the total 'suspected human rabies deaths' were 54.

Stating that municipalities are responsible to control the stray dog population, Baghel said they are implementing the Animal Birth Control Programme to regulate the population of stray dogs.

In addition, the Centre has notified the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, which focuses on the neutering and anti-rabies vaccination of stray dogs, the minister said.

Elaborating on the steps, Baghel said his ministry issued an advisory in November 2024 to states, asking them to implement the ABC Programme and related activities through local bodies, as part of its objective to ensure the safety and security of children, especially toddlers, from stray dog attacks.

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has issued several advisories and guidelines as well in this regard.

On complaints related to feeding of community animals, AWBI writes to the Resident Welfare Association (RWAs), Apartment Owners' Association (AOAs), or local bodies concerned for appropriate action.

During 2024-25 and up to June 2025, the board has issued 166 such letters, the minister added.

