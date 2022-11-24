New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Over 370 Indians, who were victims of job rackets, have been rescued from Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian mission in Yangon, Bangkok and Consulate in Chiang Mai have been actively pursuing these cases of Indians trapped in fake job rackets in Myanmar.

"People from India and other places have got lured, got stuck in Myanmar and some in Laos and Cambodia also," Bagchi said at a media briefing.

"We have managed to rescue over 200 people (from Myanmar) of which 153 have been repatriated to India. The remaining 50 odd people are in the process of repatriation. They are in Thailand, we are in touch with the Thai authorities regarding completing of legal formalities that will allow them to be repatriated to India," he said.

Bagchi said about 64 people from Laos and 108 people from Cambodia have also been rescued.

"We have been issuing advisories, requesting both Thai and Myanmar authorities to give importance to these cases and facilitate repatriation," he said.

The ministry is in touch with state governments and agencies in India to get the name of those involved in the job rackets and ensure action against them.

