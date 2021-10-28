New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) More than 9,500 applications, including 300 from female applicants, have been received by the Delhi government's Transport department for 4,261 e-auto permits, Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday.

The department will extend the last date of submitting applications for women applicants till all the 1,406 permits reserved for them are taken, Gahlot told PTI in an interview.

The Delhi government on Monday launched online registration for e-auto permits with 33 per cent reservation to women applicants. The last date of applying for permits will be November 1.

"We received over 9,500 applications till Wednesday night, including 300 from women. The number of women applicants has picked up and we will extend the last date of applications for them till all the 1,406 permits reserved for them are taken," Gahlot said.

With the Delhi government's focus on e-vehicles to bring down pollution levels in the city, the Transport department is aiming to gradually increase the number of e-autos on the roads, he said.

In the first phase of the process, 4,261 e-auto permits will be issued.

"We will examine the feedback from all the stakeholders after all the 4,200 e-auto permits are allocated and then considering ways to expand their numbers in the coming days," Gahlot said.

The Delhi government under its electric vehicle policy provides a financial assistance of Rs 30,000 on purchase of e-auto.

The Transport department has so far issued more than 95,000 auto permits. The department is issuing permits of e-autos only now in view of a cap of one lakh autos fixed by the Supreme Court.

The e-auto permits are the right step towards the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make Delhi electric vehicle capital, Gahlot said.

In another important policy decision, the Transport department has decided to adopt electric buses in a big way, the minister said.

"We have decided to fetch electric buses only now. Our tender for a fleet of 450 CNG buses earlier this month would be the last one. Afterwards, we have planned to procure electric buses only for the public transport purposes," Gahlot said.

In the new year, Delhi is expected to receive around 2,000 new buses majority of which will be electric ones, he added.

