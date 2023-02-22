Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] February 22 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh budget presented in the state assembly on Wednesday has several provisions to boost infrastructure and connectivity with a provision for Varanasi ropeway, Rs 1300 crore for RRTS project and Rs 2500 crore for expansion of metro in major cities.

The budget for 2023-24 pays special attention to enhanced rail and ropeway connectivity in the state.

Special priority has also been given to India's first ropeway project for public transportation in Varanasi and over Rs 2500 crore have been earmarked for development of metro rail service in the four metropolitan cities of UP.

The Yogi government's budget lays emphasis on infrastructure facilities in all development authorities of the state, including Lucknow and urban areas.

Under this, a provision of Rs 150 crore is proposed to develop ropeway service in Varanasi and other cities.

A budget provision of Rs 585 crore has been made for the Kanpur Metro Rail Project in 2023-24.

In addition, Rs 465 crore will be invested in the Agra Metro Rail Project.

A provision of Rs 100 crore has been made for the metro rail project in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and other cities.

The Yogi government has proposed Rs 1306 crore for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor Regional Rapid Transit System project in 2023-24.

The Chief Minister's Urban Expansion and New City Promotion Scheme has been allocated Rs 3000 crore in this budget.

In addition, a provision of Rs 650.10 crore has been made in the budget for land acquisition for the project related to the renovation and interception, diversion, and treatment of Goddhoiya Nala and Ramgarh Tal located in Gorakhpur city.

The budget was presented by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, (ANI)

