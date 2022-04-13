Mumbai, Apr 13 (PTI) Around two lakh police personnel will be deployed across Maharashtra to maintain law and order situation during the festive period in the next few days starting from Thursday, the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, officials said.

Apart from the police personnel, 38,000 home guards and State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel will also keep a vigil during this period.

The state police department on Wednesday appealed to citizens to hold celebrations after taking due permissions and conduct events in a peaceful manner without violating law, including the noise pollution related norms.

These instructions were issued by the state's Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) on the eve of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

"Around two lakh police personnel will be on 'bandobast' duty along with 38,000 home guards. Besides them, at least 100 companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) will be deployed at sensitive spots across the state to maintain law and order situation," an official said.

A day after Dr Ambedkar's birth anniversary, the followers of Jainism will celebrate the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Mahavir. Then there will be Good Friday on April 15, Hanuman Jayanti the next day and Easter on Sunday.

As the government has lifted the COVID-19 restrictions, the festivals will be celebrated on a large scale, the official said, adding that in view of this, police will keep a vigil to avoid any kind of tension and untoward incident.

"People should alert the police about the persons trying to spread hatred in community," he said.

