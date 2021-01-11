Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) The Shiv Sena on Monday said nothing will come out of the Centre just expressing grief over the death of infants in a fire in a Bhandara hospital in Maharashtra and asked it to work on the healthcare system as happened during ex-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehrus regime.

In the editorial of its mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena also accused the opposition BJP in the state of seeking to exploit the tragedy for political gains and termed the act as height of brazenness.

Ten infants died while seven others were rescued after the fire at a special ward for newborn babies at the Bhandara district general hospital last Saturday.

The Shiv Sena -- which is in power in Maharashtra along with the NCP and Congress -- said it does not depict a good picture that government health machinery is claiming lives of children in rural areas when industrial agreements worth 20 lakh crores are being inked in the state.

The Shiv Sena called for an audit of the entire healthcare system of Maharashtra and, without naming Health Minister Rajesh Tope, said heshould ensure that the machinery works beyond handling COVID-19 situation too.

The Centre has expressed grief over the (Bhandara) incident. What will happen by (only) expressing grief? it asked.

(It) should play a little less politics, stop splurging on elections and work on the healthcare system as had happened during Pandit Nehrus regime, the Marathi paper added.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party said Nehru set up institutes like AIIMS and added such steps should be taken in some key cities of the country.

