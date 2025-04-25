New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The terrorists of the Pahalgam attack claim to be Muslims but have acted in a manner that is utterly "un-Islamic", Shahi Imam of historic Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari said in his address during Friday prayers.

People gathered for Friday namaz also staged a protest at the mosque's stairs, raising slogans against terrorism and expressing their anger over the killing of 26 people, most of them tourists, at Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Citing the Quran, Bukhari said, "To kill one human being is as if to kill all of humanity, and to save one human being is as if to save all of humanity."

Sanctity of human blood is such that taking the life of an innocent invites the "wrath" of Allah, he said addressing the people gathered at the mosque.

Terrorism can never be justified or supported on any grounds, he said in a statement.

"The terrorists, claiming to be Muslims, have displayed behaviour that is utterly un-Islamic. What kind of Islam have they learned or been taught?"

The "horrifying" incident in Pahalgam has shaken the "conscience" of India and stirred deep emotions within all the people, he said.

Killing innocent people on the basis of their religious identity is an "unforgivable crime", Bukhari said.

"People were stripped to identify their religious affiliation, and on confirming they were Hindus, these helpless and innocent individuals were shot and killed."

The Shahi Imam said that the Pahlagam incident has nothing to do with the teachings, history or culture of Islam.

"If such acts continue unchecked, it is hard to say where this will lead. India and its rich, traditional culture will never accept or allow such brutality under any circumstances," he asserted.

Making an appeal of unity,he said this is not the time to divide the people into Hindus and Muslims but to stand together for the "honour, sovereignty, and dignity" of the nation.

Pointing that many countries in the world were entangled in war and violence, he said "sadly" even in our own country, religious hatred, sectarianism and erosion of trust between the communities have emerged as matters of concern.

Condoling the deaths in the terror attack, Bukhari said the fundamental qualifies of the country -- equality and peaceful coexistence -- are its most distinguished virtues that set it apart in the world.

