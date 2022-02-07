New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Aftab Hasan Khan, the Charge'd Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission in India, participated in the 810th annual 'Urs Mubarak' of Hazrat Khawaja Syed Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer Sharif on Monday.

The Pakistan High Commission said Khan presented a traditional chaddar on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan at the shrine on the occasion of Urs.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: Who Are The Preferred Leaders to Become Chief Minister of Their State?.

"Aftab Hasan Khan, the Charge' d Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, participated in the 810th annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Khawaja Syed Moinuddin Hasan Chishti in Ajmer Sharif," it said in a statement.

It said he thanked all those present at the shrine, especially the administration for facilitating his visit on the auspicious occasion of the annual Urs.

Also Read | Here Are The 10 Main Issues on Which PM Narendra Modi Lambasted Congress in Parliament.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)