Jammu, Jan 14 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday said Pakistan is trying to sabotage the development plans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jammu and Kashmir as it seems to be getting frustrated with the improving law and order situation in the union territory.

"The detection of yet another tunnel on the International Border in J-K has demonstrated Pakistan's frustration to infiltrate terrorists after the Indian security forces have repeatedly thwarted their attempts to do so," said BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh.

He said a similar tunnel detected in November last year was also a professionally-engineered effort to infiltrate terrorists trained in terror camps commissioned by the Pakistan Army and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Chugh said Pakistan seems to be getting frustrated with the improving law and order situation in the union territory and various development schemes started in Jammu and Kashmir by Prime Minister Modi, and has been making efforts to sabotage them.

He said people in Jammu and Kashmir have started looking for peace and development, the Pakistan ISI must be feeling restless.

"The three-feet wide tunnel was constructed at a depth of 25 to 30 feet...After repeatedly violating the ceasefire on the border, the Pakistan Army had started building cross-border terrorist infrastructure to create a new infiltration route and had constituted special teams to look for them," he said.

Chugh claimed that there were 930 instances of ceasefire violations last year, a 54 per cent increase over the 605 instances the previous year, indicating Pakistan's nefarious designs to spread terrorism in J-K.

He said Pakistan was also frustrated after Modi's initiative to abrogate provisions of Article 370 and 33A, which has brought a new hope among J-K people who have started enjoying benefits of various central schemes of welfare and development.

Chugh warned Pakistan against interfering in the union territory anymore otherwise India would give it a befitting reply.

