Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh BJP President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Saturday criticised Pakistan and said that it is a 'failed nation' that works to serve terrorism all over the world.

Speaking to ANI, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said, "Pakistan is a failed nation. They have worked to serve terrorism all over the world. The people of India, the 140 crore people of our country, are determined that we stand with our army, stand with our government with full force against terror and terrorists."

Also Read | India-Pakistan Truce Deal Reached Post Operation Sindoor, No Third-Party Involved, Says India.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa had assured the citizens of the national capital to refrain from panic buying.

He assured that the capital was prepared for an emergency and that the city's people need not worry about a shortage of essential commodities.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Kannada Actor Kichcha Sudeep Hails PM Narendra Modi on India's Precision Strike Against Pakistan, Says 'Bharat Does Not Flinch & Forget'.

"There is no shortage of essential commodities here, so no one needs to indulge in panic buying. No one needs to worry. PM Narendra Modi and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta look after you day and night. We are ready for any emergency... Delhi was safe, Delhi is safe. India was safe, India is safe. Delhi Police and the Delhi Disaster Management department are well equipped," said Sirsa.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan agreed to the stoppage of military action. However, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday and noted that India will continue its firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism.

"India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," he said in a post on X.

The minister's remarks came after DGMOs of India and Pakistan agreed that both sides would stop all firing and military action.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told the media that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart on Saturday afternoon.

"Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time," he said.

"Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours," he added.

Pakistan Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the ceasefire.

"Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said in a post on X.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that both countries had agreed to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The terror attack had killed 26 people.

India had struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan sought to up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)