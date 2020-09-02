Jammu, September 2: Pakistan Army personnel engaged in heavy firing and mortar shelling in two sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday in violation of a ceasefire agreement, officials said.

"At about 1845 hours today, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Kirni and Qasba sectors," a defence spokesman said.

Indian Army personnel retaliated to the ceasefire violation befittingly, he said.

