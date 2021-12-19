Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 19 (ANI): Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Sunday said that three Pakistani terrorists were killed in Srinagar within 33 days, which showed that Pakistan is hell-bent to disturb peace in Valley, especially in Srinagar.

"Three Pakistani terrorists killed in Srinagar within 33 days. They were involved in several terror crimes including attacks on Police/Security forces and civilian killings. It shows that Pakistan is hell-bent to disturb peace in Valley," said the IGP.

Earlier on Sunday, a terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Harwan area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

The terrorist had been identified as Saifulla @ Abu Khalid @ Shawaz, a resident of Karachi in Pakistan, said the IGP.

"He is affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He infiltrated in 2016 and was active in the general area of Harwan and was involved in several terror crimes," he added. (ANI)

