New Delhi, December 19: Police have arrested two members of a carjacking gang on Saturday morning after an exchange of fire from central Delhi's Rani Jhansi Road.

The accused have been identified as Ishtiyaq (40), a resident of Meerut, and Akil (35), a resident of Muzaffarnagar, according to a report in The Indian Express.

The arrest was made based on an information police received about a car theft in the central district. Delhi Man Robs iPhone at Knife-Point to Gift His Girlfriend, Held

Acting on the tip-off, police began a search for the vehicle in the area and located it on the Rani Jhansi Road, a senior police officer said.

The accused tried to escape with the vehicle and accidently hit a divider. They then tried to flee by firing gunshots to which police retaliated and injured Ishtiyaq in leg, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said, adding both the accused were later overpowered.

Ishtiyaq had earlier stolen a Toyota Fortuner in the Rajinder Nagar area. On October 19, the gang was chased by the police in which a man named Sazid was arrested while Ishtiyaq and Akil escaped. Ishtiyaq used to commit car theft with his brother Israr, who stopped criminal activities due to illness later,” Chauhan said.

The police said Ishtiyaq was previously involved in 32 criminal cases. He was also wanted in two cases in the central district, the police said. The other accused, Akil too was previously involved in three cases of car thefts, added the police. Gujarat: Jewel Thief Who Fled With Rs 2 Crore Ornaments From Jaipur Arrested in Surat

Police have recovered one car, two pistols, two key coding tabs, tools used in car theft and three live cartridges from the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2021 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).