New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against two accused, including a Pakistan national, in the Jammu and Kashmir terror conspiracy case involving plans to disturb the peace and communal harmony of the Union Territory through acts of violence and terror. The charge-sheeted accused have been identified as Mohd Ubaid Malik of district Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, and Muhammad Dilawar Iqbal alias Maaz Khan Kashmiri alias Maaz Khan alias Maaz Kashmiri alias Azad Kashmiri, a resident of Abbaspur, Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Both the accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. "The duo were involved in a criminal conspiracy to carry out terrorist activities in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir by unleashing attacks on security forces and so-called 'outsiders'," said the NIA.

Dilawar, a close associate of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Chief Maulana Masood Azhar Alvi, was engaged in motivating Kashmiri youth as part of a larger conspiracy hatched by proscribed terrorist organisations and their affiliates to carry out terrorist acts and activities in the region.

According to NIA investigations, Dilawar was responsible for motivating Ubaid to join the JeM militant ranks. "Dilwar would incite youth having a militancy background to pursue Jihad by sharing with them inflammatory audio clips and videos as well as images of Maulana Masood Azhar Alvi, showing the latter preaching radical Islam. He would also send videos related to encounters in the Kashmir valley and would provoke the youth to pick up arms," said the anti-terror agency. The terror conspiracy case was registered by the NIA suo motu on June 21 last year. The case relates to the conspiracy hatched by terrorist organisations to unleash violent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir with sticky bombs, Improvised Explosive Devices and small arms as part of the Pakistan-backed terror groups' conspiracy to carry out acts of terror and violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

The case involves the radicalization of local youth and mobilization of overground workers of newly floated terrorist groups, such as The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others. These outfits are affiliated with proscribed terrorist outfits like Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, and Al-Qaeda. "Investigations in the case are ongoing with NIA continuously working to expose and thwart the bigger conspiracy of the terrorist organisations to revive terrorism and disturb peace and communal harmony in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir," added the NIA. (ANI)

