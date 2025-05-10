Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 10 (ANI): As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to escalate, Pakistan has targeted a temple in Jammu's Roop Nagar area, officials said on Saturday.

The strike occurred near the main gate of the Aap Shambhu Temple. Jammu Police and other agencies are retrieving projectile fragments..

Speaking to ANI about the incident, a local emphasised that Pakistan will face a befitting reply.

"It is the main gate of Shambhu temple where people come to offer prayers early in the morning, but the siren was activated, and hence fewer people were here. Pakistan will face a fitting reply," he said.

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), no lives have been lost in the incident. J-K police and other agencies are at the scene, and the area has been cordoned off.

SDRF personnel Rashpal Singh told ANI, "...Our team is here. There is no causality... The projectile debris fell in the open."

On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs strongly condemned Pakistan for deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure, including schools and places of worship. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had criticised Pakistan for intentionally shelling gurdwaras, churches, and temples along the Line of Control (LoC), describing the attacks as "a new low even for Pakistan."

Earlier today, fragments and debris of an unidentified projectile were recovered from a field in Mughlani Kot Village in Punjab's Amritsar.

Visuals from the site show fragments of the object in an agricultural field, with the surrounding area burnt.

Speaking on the incident, Sarpanch of the village Gursahib Singh said that the incident happened at around five in the morning; however, no one was injured due to the falling debris.

"It happened at 5 am; afterwards, I came to know about the blast... no one is injured," he said.

Meanwhile, four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of Sat., as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India, the sources said. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control (LoC).

In its statement, the Ministry of Defence said, "Drones have been sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and LoC with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala. Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance and the area has been sanitised by security forces."

"The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch & prompt action is being taken wherever necessary. Citizens, especially in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential," the Ministry said in a statement. (ANI)

