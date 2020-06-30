Srinagar, Jun 30 (PTI) Pakistani troops opened unprovoked fire towards Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in violation of a ceasefire agreement, an army official said.

"On 30 Jun 2020, in the morning hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Naugam sector (in north Kashmir's Kupwara district) by firing mortars and other weapons," the official said.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Kill 2 Terrorists in Anantnag's Bijbehara, Search Operation Underway.

He said befitting response is being given to the Pakistani aggression.

There were no reports of any casualties so far.

Also Read | TikTok Removed From Google Play Store & Apple App Store in India: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 30, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)